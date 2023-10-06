BJP to decimate Hemant Soren-Congress alliance in Jharkhand: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The BJP is likely to repeat its 2019 show in the next year’s general elections in Jharkhand as the saffron party, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll on Friday (October 6), is predicted to win 12 Lok Sabha seats while its ally AJSU is expected to win one seat.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is likely to win just one seat next year, therefore, suffering a huge decimation by the BJP.

As far as the vote percentage is concerned, as per the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP is expected to get 53% of votes in Jharkhand, Congress is likely to get 17% of votes.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is predicted to get just 13% of votes in Jharkhand.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA alliance had won 12 seats, out of which the BJP had registered victory on 11 seats. BJP’s ally AJSU had won one seat last time also.

The grand alliance had won only two seats.

