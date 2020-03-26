India seeing benefits of social distancing: Health Ministry on coronavirus spread

Image Source : ANI A file photo of Luv Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary at Union Ministry of Health

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the nation was benefitting from practicing social distancing, amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, which infected 649 persons in India, as of 4 PM on Thursday. "The results of social distancing are really encouraging," said Luv Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary at the health ministry.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the nation was benefitting from practicing social distancing, amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, which infected 649 persons in India, as of 4 PM on Thursday.

"The results of social distancing are really encouraging," said Luv Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary at the health ministry.

"There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India," said Aggarwal.

He, however, cautioned that it was only an initial trend. "While the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing, the rate at which they are increasing appears to be relatively stabilizing. However, this is only the initial trend," he said.

The remarks by the government official come amid a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two day ago, in a massive effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Aggarwal informed mediapersons that 42 fresh cases and dour deaths had been reported from the country in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Sitharaman announces ₹ 1.7 lakh crore economic package to blunt COVID-19 impact | BIG TAKEAWAYS