India's recoveries cross 1 crore-mark; 20,346 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries breached one crore-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll increased to 1,50,336 with 222 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. There are 2,28,083 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,
India Coronavirus statewise tally:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|28
|4859
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2896
|873855
|7125
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|88
|16609
|56
|4
|Assam
|3039
|212328
|1057
|5
|Bihar
|4184
|248410
|1420
|6
|Chandigarh
|256
|19525
|323
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9109
|273030
|3447
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|3372
|2
|9
|Delhi
|4481
|613246
|10625
|10
|Goa
|870
|49893
|744
|11
|Gujarat
|8594
|236323
|4329
|12
|Haryana
|2672
|258281
|2934
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1281
|53782
|952
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2459
|117690
|1900
|15
|Jharkhand
|1449
|113545
|1040
|16
|Karnataka
|9196
|902817
|12124
|17
|Kerala
|65252
|722421
|3209
|18
|Ladakh
|219
|9243
|127
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8516
|233862
|3670
|20
|Maharashtra
|51969
|1852759
|49825
|21
|Manipur
|479
|27642
|363
|22
|Meghalaya
|154
|13230
|141
|23
|Mizoram
|88
|4160
|8
|24
|Nagaland
|137
|11737
|80
|25
|Odisha
|2026
|327008
|1887
|26
|Puducherry
|372
|37327
|635
|27
|Punjab
|2998
|159500
|5412
|28
|Rajasthan
|7698
|300690
|2723
|29
|Sikkim
|464
|5358
|129
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|7665
|803328
|12188
|31
|Telengana
|5053
|282177
|1559
|32
|Tripura
|64
|32843
|387
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3515
|87529
|1549
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|11939
|569959
|8441
|35
|West Bengal
|8868
|538521
|9863
|Total#
|228083
|10016859
|150336