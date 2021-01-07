India's recoveries cross 1 crore-mark; 20,346 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI India's recoveries crosses 1 crore-mark; 20,346 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries breached one crore-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,50,336 with 222 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day. There are 2,28,083 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

India Coronavirus statewise tally:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 28 4859 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2896 873855 7125 3 Arunachal Pradesh 88 16609 56 4 Assam 3039 212328 1057 5 Bihar 4184 248410 1420 6 Chandigarh 256 19525 323 7 Chhattisgarh 9109 273030 3447 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 3372 2 9 Delhi 4481 613246 10625 10 Goa 870 49893 744 11 Gujarat 8594 236323 4329 12 Haryana 2672 258281 2934 13 Himachal Pradesh 1281 53782 952 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2459 117690 1900 15 Jharkhand 1449 113545 1040 16 Karnataka 9196 902817 12124 17 Kerala 65252 722421 3209 18 Ladakh 219 9243 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8516 233862 3670 20 Maharashtra 51969 1852759 49825 21 Manipur 479 27642 363 22 Meghalaya 154 13230 141 23 Mizoram 88 4160 8 24 Nagaland 137 11737 80 25 Odisha 2026 327008 1887 26 Puducherry 372 37327 635 27 Punjab 2998 159500 5412 28 Rajasthan 7698 300690 2723 29 Sikkim 464 5358 129 30 Tamil Nadu 7665 803328 12188 31 Telengana 5053 282177 1559 32 Tripura 64 32843 387 33 Uttarakhand 3515 87529 1549 34 Uttar Pradesh 11939 569959 8441 35 West Bengal 8868 538521 9863 Total# 228083 10016859 150336

Latest India News