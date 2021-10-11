India records 18,132 new Covid cases, 193 deaths in a day; positivity rate slips below 1%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India records 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, 193 deaths in a day; recovery rate rises to 88%

India on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases as per the daily data by the Union ministry of health. India reported as many as 18,132 new Covid cases in 24 hours. While in the last 24 hours, India reported 193 deaths, taking the toll to 3,39,71,607.

Besides, the active case count has remained below 1% of the total Covid-19 cases since March last year. With 3624 active cases reported in a day, India's active case count stands at 2,27,347 which is 0.67% of the total cases.

The country reported 2,15,63 recoveries, the patients recovered from Covid infection have surged to 2,15,63. As of Monday morning, India's recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, which is also the highest since March 2020.

India has administered a total of 95,19,84,373 doses in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total tally of doses administered to 46,57,679.

Here's statewise coronavirus status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7494 129 Andhra Pradesh 7944 2035054 14254 Arunachal Pradesh 266 54354 280 Assam 3952 595091 5926 Bihar 35 716300 9661 Chandigarh 38 64421 820 Chhattisgarh 205 991755 13570 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 Delhi 347 1413759 25089 Goa 710 173074 3329 Gujarat 183 815872 10086 Haryana 273 760845 9875 Himachal Pradesh 1345 215430 3704 Jammu and Kashmir 1091 325016 4426 Jharkhand 108 343109 5135 Karnataka 10183 2932959 37885 Kerala 111676 4656866 26258 Ladakh 52 20592 208 Lakshadweep 3 10311 51 Madhya Pradesh 103 781995 10523 Maharashtra 37043 6401287 139542 Manipur 1729 118389 1885 Meghalaya 1152 79850 1421 Mizoram 14295 91485 356 Nagaland 259 30519 671 Odisha 4698 1018749 8249 Puducherry 658 124549 1846 Punjab 234 585111 16531 Rajasthan 37 945368 8954 Sikkim 268 31011 388 Tamil Nadu 16130 2626352 35783 Telangana 4235 659722 3930 Tripura 121 83323 816 Uttarakhand 172 336100 7396 Uttar Pradesh 141 1686917 22896 West Bengal 7649 1549783 18905 Total# 227347 33293478 450782

