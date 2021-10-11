India records 18,132 new Covid cases, 193 deaths in a day; positivity rate slips below 1%

India on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases as per the daily data by the Union ministry of health. India reported as many as 18,132 new Covid cases in 24 hours. While in the last 24 hours, India reported 193 deaths, taking the toll to 3,39,71,607.
Besides, the active case count has remained below 1% of the total Covid-19 cases since March last year. With 3624 active cases reported in a day, India's active case count stands at 2,27,347 which is 0.67% of the total cases.
The country reported 2,15,63 recoveries, the patients recovered from Covid infection have surged to 2,15,63. As of Monday morning, India's recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, which is also the highest since March 2020.
India has administered a total of 95,19,84,373 doses in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total tally of doses administered to 46,57,679.
Here's statewise coronavirus status
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7494
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|7944
|2035054
|14254
|Arunachal Pradesh
|266
|54354
|280
|Assam
|3952
|595091
|5926
|Bihar
|35
|716300
|9661
|Chandigarh
|38
|64421
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|205
|991755
|13570
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|347
|1413759
|25089
|Goa
|710
|173074
|3329
|Gujarat
|183
|815872
|10086
|Haryana
|273
|760845
|9875
|Himachal Pradesh
|1345
|215430
|3704
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1091
|325016
|4426
|Jharkhand
|108
|343109
|5135
|Karnataka
|10183
|2932959
|37885
|Kerala
|111676
|4656866
|26258
|Ladakh
|52
|20592
|208
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10311
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|103
|781995
|10523
|Maharashtra
|37043
|6401287
|139542
|Manipur
|1729
|118389
|1885
|Meghalaya
|1152
|79850
|1421
|Mizoram
|14295
|91485
|356
|Nagaland
|259
|30519
|671
|Odisha
|4698
|1018749
|8249
|Puducherry
|658
|124549
|1846
|Punjab
|234
|585111
|16531
|Rajasthan
|37
|945368
|8954
|Sikkim
|268
|31011
|388
|Tamil Nadu
|16130
|2626352
|35783
|Telangana
|4235
|659722
|3930
|Tripura
|121
|83323
|816
|Uttarakhand
|172
|336100
|7396
|Uttar Pradesh
|141
|1686917
|22896
|West Bengal
|7649
|1549783
|18905
|Total#
|227347
|33293478
|450782
