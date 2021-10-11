Monday, October 11, 2021
     
India records 18,132 new Covid cases, 193 deaths in a day; positivity rate slips below 1%

With 3624 active cases reported in a day, India's active case count stands at 2,27,347 which is 0.67% of the total cases.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2021 9:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

India records 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, 193 deaths in a day; recovery rate rises to 88%

India on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases as per the daily data by the Union ministry of health. India reported as many as 18,132 new Covid cases in 24 hours. While in the last 24 hours, India reported 193 deaths, taking the toll to 3,39,71,607.

Besides, the active case count has remained below 1% of the total Covid-19 cases since March last year. With 3624 active cases reported in a day, India's active case count stands at 2,27,347 which is 0.67% of the total cases. 

The country reported 2,15,63 recoveries, the patients recovered from Covid infection have surged to 2,15,63. As of Monday morning, India's recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, which is also the highest since March 2020.

India has administered a total of 95,19,84,373 doses in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total tally of doses administered to 46,57,679.

Here's statewise coronavirus status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7494 129
Andhra Pradesh 7944 2035054 14254
Arunachal Pradesh 266 54354 280
Assam 3952 595091 5926
Bihar 35 716300 9661
Chandigarh 38 64421 820
Chhattisgarh 205 991755 13570
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4
Delhi 347 1413759 25089
Goa 710 173074 3329
Gujarat 183 815872 10086
Haryana 273 760845 9875
Himachal Pradesh 1345 215430 3704
Jammu and Kashmir 1091 325016 4426
Jharkhand 108 343109 5135
Karnataka 10183 2932959 37885
Kerala 111676 4656866 26258
Ladakh 52 20592 208
Lakshadweep 3 10311 51
Madhya Pradesh 103 781995 10523
Maharashtra 37043 6401287 139542
Manipur 1729 118389 1885
Meghalaya 1152 79850 1421
Mizoram 14295 91485 356
Nagaland 259 30519 671
Odisha 4698 1018749 8249
Puducherry 658 124549 1846
Punjab 234 585111 16531
Rajasthan 37 945368 8954
Sikkim 268 31011 388
Tamil Nadu 16130 2626352 35783
Telangana 4235 659722 3930
Tripura 121 83323 816
Uttarakhand 172 336100 7396
Uttar Pradesh 141 1686917 22896
West Bengal 7649 1549783 18905
Total# 227347 33293478 450782

