COVID-19: Kerala reports 10,691 new cases, 85 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 81,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala recorded 10,691 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 47,94,800. The death toll increased to 26,258 with 85 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 12,655, which brought the total recoveries to 46,56,866 and the active cases dropped to 1,11,083, an official press release said.

As many as 81,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,639 followed by Thrissur (1,378), Thiruvananthapuram (1,197) and Kozhikode (976).

The State has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Of the new cases, 52 were health workers, 50 from outside the State and 10,196 infected through contact with the source of it not bein clear in 393.

There are currently 3,61,495 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,48,743 are in home or institutional quarantine and 12,752 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, one death

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Mumbai's R-value rose over 1 in September-end

Latest India News