Flood situation in Karnataka, Andhra, Bihar grim; flash flood in hills

Image Source : PTI Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged road during heavy rain.

As monsoon rains continue to set new records this season, several rivers across India continue to flow above danger levels bringing with them floods. Flood situation in catchment areas of river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh especially remained grim while unabated rains have raised flood alarm in several north Karnataka districts. In Bihar also flood situation remained grim causing loss of life and livelihood for many.

Flood like situation in parts of north Karnataka

After a brief respite, rains have resumed in many parts of Karnataka, causing a flood like situation in several areas, especially in the northern belt. Districts that come under the Krishna basin are facing a flood like situation with the river and its tributaries in spate because of rains in the catchment areas, especially in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Several parts in the border district of Belagavi are submerged, with increasing inflow into rivers like Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha and excess water being released from dams in the district.

Image Source : PTI Man carries drinking water through floodwaters.

According to the met department forecast for the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south Interior Karnataka, and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over north Interior Karnataka. Official data showed that at least 12 districts have been affected by floods and rains since August 1, in which 19 people have lost their lives so far, while two are missing.

A total of 108 relief camps have been opened across these 12 districts so far, where 324 people are currently taking shelter.

Floods in Andhra continue, Godavari past 20-lakh cusecs mark

The flood in river Godavari crossed the 20-lakh cusecs mark by 8 pm on Monday, leaving tens of villages inundated along its course in East and West

Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, but no casualty has been reported so far. The third warning has been issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as the floodwaters were being discharged into the Bay of Bengal.

Close to 30,000 people in East Godavari and 27,000 in West Godavari were affected so far, according to the reports from the respective district Collectors. In all, 67 habitations were inundated in West Godavari, 146 remain affected, including 80 inundated, by the deluge in the East, the reports said.

Image Source : PTI Flooded streets and submerged houses after heavy rainfall.

In East Godavari district alone, 95 relief camps were opened and 6,029 victims accommodated. In the West, nine camps were in operation and 1,546 people sheltered. Three teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and one of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been carrying out operations in Rampachodavaram, Yetapaka and Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

Bihar flood situation grim; CWC warns likely flash floods, landslides in some hill districts in north

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday, while central authorities warned some hill districts in the north of likely flash floods and landslides as heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country. At least seven people drowned in flooded water bodies in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and the Central Water Commission (CWC) said its 15 stations in Bihar, six in Assam, four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Telangana and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal recorded ‘Severe Flood Situation’.

Image Source : PTI The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday.

The Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states, warning some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides, as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country and water level in rivers rises.

- The advisory for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh said there is a likelihood of a rise in water levels in rivers such as the Ganga, Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ramganga, Sarda, Sarju and Ghaghra due to a forecast of heavy to very rains there.

- The advisory for Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Telangana, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours.

- The advisory for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa said there is a likelihood of a rise in water levels in the basins of lower Mahi, lower Narmada, lower Tapi and Damanganga.

- The advisory for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh said inflows have started increasing in Panchana dam, and Parwan Pickup Weir and have crossed the threshold limit.

- The advisory for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka said due to continuous inflows from the previous spell of rainfall in the southern states, most of the dams in Cauvery Basin have reached very close to 90-97 per cent storage.

- The advisory for Bihar said many rivers in the state continue to flow in severe to above normal flood situation with the falling trend.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage