Sunday, December 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress

PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2020 21:02 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI. The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DG Lt Gen S P Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule.

According to Kochhar, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vodafone Idea executive chairman K M Birla and Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sanjay Dhotre will be present during the inaugural session.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News