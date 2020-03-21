India Gate shuts down due to coronavirus outbreak

Amid the threat of coronavirus spread, the India Gate War Memorial has been closed for the visitors on Saturday till further notice. The shut down comes in a bid to curb mass gathering and public exposure to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 virus. So far, Delhi has reported 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, five people among the infected have been cured and discharged while the deadly novel coronavirus has claimed one life in Delhi. The Delhi government has taken various measures like closing schools and other educational institutes, shutting down malls, gyms, multiplexes and cinema halls. The government also urged people to stay home as much as possible and avoid public gathering.

Various other state governments in India have also closed several tourist spots, temples, and restaurants. Inter-state transportation have been suspended and state like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have banned the entry of tourists into the state.

Till now, 235 confirmed cases have been reported in India and five people have lost their lives.

