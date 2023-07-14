India-France agree to use UPI, service to begin from Eiffel Tower: PM Modi in Paris

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tourists at Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

PM Modi in Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the Indian diaspora on Thursday announced that soon the Indian tourists will be able to pay in rupees via UPI at Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Addressing the community event in Paris, PM Modi said, "India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. In the coming days, it will begin from the Eiffel Tower which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupee."

Lauding India's digital payments system, PM Modi told the diaspora to come India without cash and just a mobile phone and assured them that they will be able to survive in the country without a single penny in cash.

PM Modi said that Indian banking services available 24x7 anytime, anywhere and are on peoples' finger tips.

The direct benefit transfer of social schemes is now part of governance in India. UPI or other digital platforms have brought a massive social transformation in the country, PM Modi said.

India and France are also exploring cooperation opportunities in the digital sector aswell, he added.

ALSO READ | 'India is mother of democracy, model of diversity': PM Modi to diaspora in Paris | Top points

ALSO READ | PM Modi Paris visit | Updates

Latest India News