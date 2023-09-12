I.N.D.I.A formed to fight Sanatan Dharma: Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy reignites row, BJP steps up attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy reignited the Sanatan Dharma row by remarks the I.N.D.I.A alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been formed to fight against Sanatan Dharma.

Ponmudy is the third DMK leader after Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja who spoke against the Sanatan Dharma.

The row created rift in the opposition's bloc as Congress and AAP distanced themselves from the outrageous comment by the DMK leaders.

Condemn and oppose such statements: AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday condemned DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin's remark on the Sanatan Dharma, but said statements made by some "small" leader from any party cannot be considered the official stand of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"I am from Sanatan Dharma. I condemn and oppose such statements. Such kind of statements should not be made. One should stay away from making such remarks on any religion. We should respect all religions," Chadha said.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed the Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication. Also, DMK leader A Raja had likened the Sanatan Dharma to diseases like leprosy and HIV which had social stigma attached to them.

BJP intensifies attacks

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said anyone who speaks against the Sanatan Dharma would have his tongue pulled out and his eyes gouged out.

A video of Shekhawat making the purported remarks went viral on social media. He was speaking at a public rally in Barmer district of poll-bound Rajasthan last week during BJP's Parivartan Yatra.

Reacting to the recent comments made by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against the Sanatan Dharma, Shekhawat said,

“We have to stand up to the challenge. We will pull out the tongue of anyone who speaks against Sanatan. We will also gouge out those eyes raised against Sanatan. We challenge that no person who speaks against Sanatan will be able to maintain political position and power in this country. They try to attack our culture and history,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

