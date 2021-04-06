Image Source : PTI India reports over 96,000 new COVID-19 cases, 446 fatalities in last 24 hours

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on Monday recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single-day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 percent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 percent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested up to April 5 with 12,11,612 samples being tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 5001 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 10710 891048 7244 3 Arunachal Pradesh 10 16785 56 4 Assam 1974 215657 1109 5 Bihar 4144 263582 1586 6 Chandigarh 3062 25033 384 7 Chhattisgarh 44296 327689 4363 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 212 3556 2 9 Delhi 14589 654277 11096 10 Goa 2180 56298 837 11 Gujarat 16252 300765 4581 12 Haryana 13105 283869 3199 13 Himachal Pradesh 3828 60905 1076 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4154 127290 2010 15 Jharkhand 5882 121310 1140 16 Karnataka 42502 965275 12657 17 Kerala 28685 1104225 4680 18 Ladakh 363 9810 130 19 Lakshadweep 31 712 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 22654 283540 4055 21 Maharashtra 452777 2549075 56033 22 Manipur 57 28997 374 23 Meghalaya 99 13877 150 24 Mizoram 45 4444 11 25 Nagaland 135 12138 92 26 Odisha 3196 338150 1922 27 Puducherry 1677 40178 684 28 Punjab 25419 221578 7155 29 Rajasthan 14768 324145 2841 30 Sikkim 56 6071 136 31 Tamil Nadu 23777 866913 12789 32 Telengana 9993 303013 1729 33 Tripura 71 33091 392 34 Uttarakhand 3201 97881 1729 35 Uttar Pradesh 22820 602319 8894 36 West Bengal 11446 573782 10348 Total# 788223 11732279 165547

