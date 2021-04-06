COVID-19: Kejriwal government considering proposal to impose night curfew in Delhi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi government considering proposal to impose night curfew

The Arvind Kejriwal government is considering a proposal to impose night curfew in the national capital in view of rising coronavirus cases. Reports say that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has not yet responded to the proposal. Once the CM takes a call on it, it will be sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for final approval.

If implemented, the night curfew will be in force between 10 pm to 5 am. Essential services and emergency movement of vehicles, however, will be allowed.

"A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," a senior government official told PTI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the CM had said in a press briefing.

The last time night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on December 31 and January 1.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours. The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 6,79,962. Over 6.54 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered that one-third of inoculation sites at its hospitals run round-the-clock and directed government as well as private hospitals to augment the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients as the national capital recorded over 3,500 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. The case positivity rate also rose to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to relax the norms for opening vaccination centres and lift the age criterion for getting inoculated. He reiterated that the Delhi government can vaccinate all the residents of the city within three months if the necessary permissions are granted by the Centre.

READ MORE: Delhi govt increases number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients

Latest India News