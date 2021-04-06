Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi night curfew: What's allowed and what's not, how to get e-pass

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew in the city from today as the national capital sees a fresh wave of coronavirus. The city is recording over 3,500 new Covid-19 cases daily in the last four days. The night curfew will remain in place till April 30 from 10 pm to 5 am.

An order in this regard was issued by the Delhi government on the recommendation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). "Situation in Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in recent past along with high positivity rate and therefore, it felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., except or essential services/activities as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people," the order issued by the DDMA said.

However, keeping in mind that essential services do not get affected by the decision the state government has given exemption in certain categories.

Delhi night curfew: Who all are exempted

Officials of the central government, public corporations and Delhi government officials, government agencies involved in essential services such as health and family welfare and medical establishments have been given the exemption. Delhi Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, people associated with electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, are also exempted from the night curfew. Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night time. Private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted but need to show their identity cards for travelling in the city during night curfew. Passengers going to the airport and railway station need to show valid tickets for travelling at night. There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movement.

Delhi night curfew: E-pass required for following

Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. People associated with Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services will also be allowed after getting e-pass. Journalists working in print or electronic media need to get an e-pass for working during night curfew. Those going for Covid-19 vaccination at night need an e-pass for travelling to vaccination centres or hospitals during the night curfew timings. People travelling in the city or going out of Delhi between 10 pm to 5 am starting from Tuesday till April 30 will need to get an e-pass. However, those that fall under the exemption categories will not require e-passes.

Delhi night curfew: How to get an e-pass?

Visit the Delhi Government's official e-pass website - https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

One is required to enter all the mentioned details. After filling the form, you will receive a QR enabled exemption on the given mobile number or email-ID.

E-pass must be downloaded and shown when asked by the police in the city or at the state borders during night curfew.

