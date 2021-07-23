India records 35,342 new Covid cases, 483 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate at 97.35%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Up to 42,34,17,030 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive that began in January this year.

India on Friday reported 35,342 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while daily deaths rose by 483, health ministry data showed. The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.29 million, with the death toll standing at 419,470, according to government data.

With 38,740 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries now stands at 3,04,68,079 across the country. The overall recovery rate for Covid in India has now stood at 97.35 per cent.

The active cases registered a decrease after being increased for two consecutive days and were recorded at 4,05,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 3,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 32 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent.

A total of 45,29,39,545 samples were tested up to 22nd July, of which, 16,68,561 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Up to 42,34,17,030 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive that began in January this year, government data shows. In the past 24 hours alone, 54,76,423 vaccinations were carried out.

