India reports 1,033 deaths, 61,870 new COVID-19 infections in a day; tally inches closer to 75 lakh

Aa many as 61,870 new infections were detected while 1,033 people succumbed due to novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. Country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 74 lakh-mark while death toll breached 1-lakh mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,494,551 while the death toll climbs to 1,14,031. Of these 7,83,311 are active cases while 65,97,209 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.

The 1,033 new fatalities include 463 from Maharashtra, 95 from Uttarakhand, 71 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 40 from Uttar Pradesh and 35 from Delhi. Total 1,14,031 deaths reported so far in the country include 41,965 from Maharashtra followed by 10,586 from Tamil Nadu, 10,427 from Karnataka, 6,629 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,406 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,992 from West Bengal, 5,981 from Delhi, 3,999 from Punjab and 3,626 from Gujarat.

India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 65 lakh-mark on Saturday. Also, for 2nd consecutive day, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 8 lakh in 1.5 months. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.52 per cent.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%," said Ministry of Health.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 179 3848 56 Andhra Pradesh 37102 735638 6406 Arunachal Pradesh 3003 10315 30 Assam 28442 171084 865 Bihar 10848 191619 990 Chandigarh 915 12460 207 Chhattisgarh 27180 129883 1439 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 59 3119 2 Delhi 22884 298853 5981 Goa 3827 36035 538 Gujarat 14565 140282 3626 Haryana 10265 137176 1640 Himachal Pradesh 2680 15852 265 Jammu and Kashmir 8704 77288 1372 Jharkhand 6576 88559 832 Karnataka 110666 637481 10427 Kerala 96100 236989 1139 Ladakh 933 4535 66 Madhya Pradesh 13698 142707 2753 Maharashtra 185750 1358606 41965 Manipur 3587 11443 111 Meghalaya 2295 6034 75 Mizoram 108 2145 0 Nagaland 1530 6141 27 Odisha 20997 244227 1121 Puducherry 4420 27984 574 Punjab 6230 116925 3999 Rajasthan 21255 148291 1735 Sikkim 275 3233 59 Tamil Nadu 40192 632708 10586 Telengana 22050 198790 1271 Tripura 2917 26222 329 Uttarakhand 5538 51186 924 Uttar Pradesh 34420 411611 6629 West Bengal 33121 277940 5992 Total# 783311 6597209 114031

