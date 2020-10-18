India reports 1,033 deaths, 61,870 new COVID-19 infections in a day; tally inches closer to 75 lakh

Aa many as 61,870 new infections were detected while 1,033 people succumbed due to novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. Country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 74 lakh-mark while death toll breached 1-lakh mark. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,494,551 while the death toll climbs to 1,14,031. Of these 7,83,311 are active cases while 65,97,209 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.
The 1,033 new fatalities include 463 from Maharashtra, 95 from Uttarakhand, 71 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 40 from Uttar Pradesh and 35 from Delhi. Total 1,14,031 deaths reported so far in the country include 41,965 from Maharashtra followed by 10,586 from Tamil Nadu, 10,427 from Karnataka, 6,629 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,406 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,992 from West Bengal, 5,981 from Delhi, 3,999 from Punjab and 3,626 from Gujarat.
India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 65 lakh-mark on Saturday. Also, for 2nd consecutive day, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 8 lakh in 1.5 months. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 was recorded at 1.52 per cent.
"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%," said Ministry of Health.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
State-wise Coronavirus status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|179
|3848
|56
|Andhra Pradesh
|37102
|735638
|6406
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3003
|10315
|30
|Assam
|28442
|171084
|865
|Bihar
|10848
|191619
|990
|Chandigarh
|915
|12460
|207
|Chhattisgarh
|27180
|129883
|1439
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|59
|3119
|2
|Delhi
|22884
|298853
|5981
|Goa
|3827
|36035
|538
|Gujarat
|14565
|140282
|3626
|Haryana
|10265
|137176
|1640
|Himachal Pradesh
|2680
|15852
|265
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8704
|77288
|1372
|Jharkhand
|6576
|88559
|832
|Karnataka
|110666
|637481
|10427
|Kerala
|96100
|236989
|1139
|Ladakh
|933
|4535
|66
|Madhya Pradesh
|13698
|142707
|2753
|Maharashtra
|185750
|1358606
|41965
|Manipur
|3587
|11443
|111
|Meghalaya
|2295
|6034
|75
|Mizoram
|108
|2145
|0
|Nagaland
|1530
|6141
|27
|Odisha
|20997
|244227
|1121
|Puducherry
|4420
|27984
|574
|Punjab
|6230
|116925
|3999
|Rajasthan
|21255
|148291
|1735
|Sikkim
|275
|3233
|59
|Tamil Nadu
|40192
|632708
|10586
|Telengana
|22050
|198790
|1271
|Tripura
|2917
|26222
|329
|Uttarakhand
|5538
|51186
|924
|Uttar Pradesh
|34420
|411611
|6629
|West Bengal
|33121
|277940
|5992
|Total#
|783311
|6597209
|114031