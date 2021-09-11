Saturday, September 11, 2021
     
India logs 33,376 fresh Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,91,516, the ministry data showed.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2021 9:43 IST
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, during a vaccination drive at Motilal Nehru Medical college 

India recorded 33,376 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 308 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 32,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.49 per cent and total recoveries to 3,23,74,497.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,91,516, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,317. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 54,01,96,989 samples have been tested up to September 10th for COVID-19. Of these 15,92,135 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mizoram reported 725 new cases of Covid-19 and 233 total deaths. The active cases stand at 12,347.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7441 129
Andhra Pradesh 14624 1997454 13964
Arunachal Pradesh 606 52729 269
Assam 6207 582017 5727
Bihar 72 716064 9658
Chandigarh 28 64298 816
Chhattisgarh 396 990843 13558
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10659 4
Delhi 415 1412620 25083
Goa 878 170635 3212
Gujarat 150 815331 10082
Haryana 584 760344 9686
Himachal Pradesh 1719 209888 3628
Jammu and Kashmir 1263 320806 4411
Jharkhand 154 342752 5133
Karnataka 17019 2904683 37462
Kerala 236903 4050665 22126
Ladakh 40 20349 207
Lakshadweep 2 10297 51
Madhya Pradesh 134 781656 10516
Maharashtra*** 51364 6308491 138017
Manipur 3218 111373 1806
Meghalaya 1970 74380 1339
Mizoram 12440 56355 231
Nagaland 659 29217 634
Odisha 6401 999859 8078
Puducherry 993 121705 1820
Punjab 320 584169 16451
Rajasthan 82 945132 8954
Sikkim 858 29210 376
Tamil Nadu 16221 2577646 35094
Telangana 5470 651425 3891
Tripura 667 82051 805
Uttarakhand 331 335447 7389
Uttar Pradesh 199 1686441 22863
West Bengal 8246 1527867 18539
Total# 390646 32342299 442009
***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

