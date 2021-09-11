India logs 33,376 fresh Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, during a vaccination drive at Motilal Nehru Medical college

India recorded 33,376 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 308 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 32,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.49 per cent and total recoveries to 3,23,74,497.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,91,516, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,317. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 54,01,96,989 samples have been tested up to September 10th for COVID-19. Of these 15,92,135 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mizoram reported 725 new cases of Covid-19 and 233 total deaths. The active cases stand at 12,347.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7441 129 Andhra Pradesh 14624 1997454 13964 Arunachal Pradesh 606 52729 269 Assam 6207 582017 5727 Bihar 72 716064 9658 Chandigarh 28 64298 816 Chhattisgarh 396 990843 13558 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10659 4 Delhi 415 1412620 25083 Goa 878 170635 3212 Gujarat 150 815331 10082 Haryana 584 760344 9686 Himachal Pradesh 1719 209888 3628 Jammu and Kashmir 1263 320806 4411 Jharkhand 154 342752 5133 Karnataka 17019 2904683 37462 Kerala 236903 4050665 22126 Ladakh 40 20349 207 Lakshadweep 2 10297 51 Madhya Pradesh 134 781656 10516 Maharashtra*** 51364 6308491 138017 Manipur 3218 111373 1806 Meghalaya 1970 74380 1339 Mizoram 12440 56355 231 Nagaland 659 29217 634 Odisha 6401 999859 8078 Puducherry 993 121705 1820 Punjab 320 584169 16451 Rajasthan 82 945132 8954 Sikkim 858 29210 376 Tamil Nadu 16221 2577646 35094 Telangana 5470 651425 3891 Tripura 667 82051 805 Uttarakhand 331 335447 7389 Uttar Pradesh 199 1686441 22863 West Bengal 8246 1527867 18539 Total# 390646 32342299 442009 ***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

