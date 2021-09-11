India logs 33,376 fresh Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 33,376 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 308 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 32,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.49 per cent and total recoveries to 3,23,74,497.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,91,516, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,317. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 54,01,96,989 samples have been tested up to September 10th for COVID-19. Of these 15,92,135 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Mizoram reported 725 new cases of Covid-19 and 233 total deaths. The active cases stand at 12,347.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|7441
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14624
|1997454
|13964
|Arunachal Pradesh
|606
|52729
|269
|Assam
|6207
|582017
|5727
|Bihar
|72
|716064
|9658
|Chandigarh
|28
|64298
|816
|Chhattisgarh
|396
|990843
|13558
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|10659
|4
|Delhi
|415
|1412620
|25083
|Goa
|878
|170635
|3212
|Gujarat
|150
|815331
|10082
|Haryana
|584
|760344
|9686
|Himachal Pradesh
|1719
|209888
|3628
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1263
|320806
|4411
|Jharkhand
|154
|342752
|5133
|Karnataka
|17019
|2904683
|37462
|Kerala
|236903
|4050665
|22126
|Ladakh
|40
|20349
|207
|Lakshadweep
|2
|10297
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|134
|781656
|10516
|Maharashtra***
|51364
|6308491
|138017
|Manipur
|3218
|111373
|1806
|Meghalaya
|1970
|74380
|1339
|Mizoram
|12440
|56355
|231
|Nagaland
|659
|29217
|634
|Odisha
|6401
|999859
|8078
|Puducherry
|993
|121705
|1820
|Punjab
|320
|584169
|16451
|Rajasthan
|82
|945132
|8954
|Sikkim
|858
|29210
|376
|Tamil Nadu
|16221
|2577646
|35094
|Telangana
|5470
|651425
|3891
|Tripura
|667
|82051
|805
|Uttarakhand
|331
|335447
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|199
|1686441
|22863
|West Bengal
|8246
|1527867
|18539
|Total#
|390646
|32342299
|442009
|***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR