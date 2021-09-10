PM lauds Goa as 100% of eligible population administered with 1st dose of Covid vaccine in the state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "On behalf of people of Goa, I thank the Union government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for providing free vaccination to all persons above 18, and a seamless supply of doses to fight this pandemic," the Goa chief minister said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Goa as the state administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all of the eligible population in the state.

Tagging a tweet by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulating doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers for administering the first dose of Covid vaccines to 100 percent eligible population in the state, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators."

Goa CM thanked the people of Goa for their support in making the vaccination drive a huge success.



"We shall continue to march ahead with the same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," he said.

