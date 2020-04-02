India's coronavirus cases surge to 1,834, death toll at 41

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,834 on Wednesday, including foreign nationals, with 1,649 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The Health Ministry, in its the evening update that 41 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, where six deaths were reported.
"A total of 143 patients have been cured and discharged," it said.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Among the 27 states and Union Territories having Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest tally of positive cases at 302, followed by Kerala at 241
India has been under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus.
Check State-wise positive coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 51 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|83
|0
|0
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Assam
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bihar
|23
|0
|1
|5
|Chandigarh
|16
|0
|0
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|9
|2
|0
|7
|Delhi
|152
|6
|2
|8
|Goa
|5
|0
|0
|9
|Gujarat
|82
|5
|6
|10
|Haryana
|43
|21
|0
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|0
|1
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|62
|2
|2
|13
|Jharkhand
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Karnataka
|101
|8
|3
|15
|Kerala
|241
|23
|2
|16
|Ladakh
|13
|3
|0
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|66
|0
|3
|18
|Maharashtra
|302
|39
|9
|19
|Manipur
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Odisha
|4
|0
|0
|22
|Puducherry
|3
|1
|0
|23
|Punjab
|42
|1
|3
|24
|Rajasthan
|93
|3
|0
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|234
|6
|1
|26
|Telengana
|96
|1
|3
|27
|Uttarakhand
|7
|2
|0
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|103
|14
|2
|29
|West Bengal
|37
|6
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|1834
|144
|41
