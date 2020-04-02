Image Source : PTI India's coronavirus cases surge to 1,834, death toll at 41

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,834 on Wednesday, including foreign nationals, with 1,649 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The Health Ministry, in its the evening update that 41 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, where six deaths were reported.

"A total of 143 patients have been cured and discharged," it said.

Among the 27 states and Union Territories having Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest tally of positive cases at 302, followed by Kerala at 241

India has been under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Check State-wise positive coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 51 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 83 0 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 0 3 Assam 1 0 0 4 Bihar 23 0 1 5 Chandigarh 16 0 0 6 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 7 Delhi 152 6 2 8 Goa 5 0 0 9 Gujarat 82 5 6 10 Haryana 43 21 0 11 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1 12 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 13 Jharkhand 1 0 0 14 Karnataka 101 8 3 15 Kerala 241 23 2 16 Ladakh 13 3 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 66 0 3 18 Maharashtra 302 39 9 19 Manipur 1 0 0 20 Mizoram 1 0 0 21 Odisha 4 0 0 22 Puducherry 3 1 0 23 Punjab 42 1 3 24 Rajasthan 93 3 0 25 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 26 Telengana 96 1 3 27 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 103 14 2 29 West Bengal 37 6 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1834 144 41

