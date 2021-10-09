India records 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, 248 deaths in a day; active cases decline to 2.36 lakh

India reported 19,740 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 3,39,35,309. The country also reported 248 deaths due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 4,50,375.
India's active cases declined by 3,578 in 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.
As of Saturday, India's recovery rate stands at 3,32,48,291 per cent even as a total of 23,070 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far, 93.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Let's take a look at Coronavirus statewise tally
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|7490
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|8310
|2033447
|14242
|Arunachal Pradesh
|389
|54196
|280
|Assam
|4114
|594506
|5916
|Bihar
|34
|716288
|9661
|Chandigarh
|43
|64410
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|211
|991705
|13569
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|399
|1413649
|25088
|Goa
|748
|172907
|3325
|Gujarat
|176
|815838
|10085
|Haryana
|279
|760821
|9875
|Himachal Pradesh
|1402
|215156
|3696
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1099
|324827
|4426
|Jharkhand
|112
|343087
|5135
|Karnataka
|11437
|2930867
|37866
|Kerala
|117237
|4631330
|26072
|Ladakh
|60
|20580
|208
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|111
|781973
|10522
|Maharashtra
|36604
|6397018
|139470
|Manipur
|1683
|118141
|1882
|Meghalaya
|1326
|79542
|1415
|Mizoram
|15957
|88358
|344
|Nagaland
|289
|30452
|669
|Odisha
|4566
|1017714
|8238
|Puducherry
|646
|124402
|1845
|Punjab
|236
|585056
|16529
|Rajasthan
|38
|945362
|8954
|Sikkim
|326
|30922
|388
|Tamil Nadu
|16379
|2623459
|35754
|Telangana
|4345
|659263
|3927
|Tripura
|136
|83285
|816
|Uttarakhand
|166
|336083
|7396
|Uttar Pradesh
|145
|1686887
|22896
|West Bengal
|7625
|1548294
|18882
|Total#
|236643
|33248291
|450375
