India records 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, 248 deaths in a day; active cases decline to 2.36 lakh

India reported 19,740 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 3,39,35,309. The country also reported 248 deaths due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 4,50,375.

India's active cases declined by 3,578 in 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

As of Saturday, India's recovery rate stands at 3,32,48,291 per cent even as a total of 23,070 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 93.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Let's take a look at Coronavirus statewise tally

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7490 129 Andhra Pradesh 8310 2033447 14242 Arunachal Pradesh 389 54196 280 Assam 4114 594506 5916 Bihar 34 716288 9661 Chandigarh 43 64410 820 Chhattisgarh 211 991705 13569 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 Delhi 399 1413649 25088 Goa 748 172907 3325 Gujarat 176 815838 10085 Haryana 279 760821 9875 Himachal Pradesh 1402 215156 3696 Jammu and Kashmir 1099 324827 4426 Jharkhand 112 343087 5135 Karnataka 11437 2930867 37866 Kerala 117237 4631330 26072 Ladakh 60 20580 208 Lakshadweep 3 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 111 781973 10522 Maharashtra 36604 6397018 139470 Manipur 1683 118141 1882 Meghalaya 1326 79542 1415 Mizoram 15957 88358 344 Nagaland 289 30452 669 Odisha 4566 1017714 8238 Puducherry 646 124402 1845 Punjab 236 585056 16529 Rajasthan 38 945362 8954 Sikkim 326 30922 388 Tamil Nadu 16379 2623459 35754 Telangana 4345 659263 3927 Tripura 136 83285 816 Uttarakhand 166 336083 7396 Uttar Pradesh 145 1686887 22896 West Bengal 7625 1548294 18882 Total# 236643 33248291 450375

