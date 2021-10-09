Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, 248 deaths in a day; active cases decline to 2.36 lakh

India records 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, 248 deaths in a day; active cases decline to 2.36 lakh

India's active cases declined by 3,578 in 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2021 9:33 IST
 A community puja pandal depicting coronavirus pandemic
Image Source : PTI

 A community puja pandal depicting coronavirus pandemic ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata

India reported 19,740 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 3,39,35,309. The country also reported 248 deaths due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 4,50,375.

India's active cases declined by 3,578 in 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

As of Saturday, India's recovery rate stands at 3,32,48,291 per cent even as a total of 23,070 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 93.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 

Let's take a look at Coronavirus statewise tally

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7490 129
Andhra Pradesh 8310 2033447 14242
Arunachal Pradesh 389 54196 280
Assam 4114 594506 5916
Bihar 34 716288 9661
Chandigarh 43 64410 820
Chhattisgarh 211 991705 13569
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4
Delhi 399 1413649 25088
Goa 748 172907 3325
Gujarat 176 815838 10085
Haryana 279 760821 9875
Himachal Pradesh 1402 215156 3696
Jammu and Kashmir 1099 324827 4426
Jharkhand 112 343087 5135
Karnataka 11437 2930867 37866
Kerala 117237 4631330 26072
Ladakh 60 20580 208
Lakshadweep 3 10310 51
Madhya Pradesh 111 781973 10522
Maharashtra 36604 6397018 139470
Manipur 1683 118141 1882
Meghalaya 1326 79542 1415
Mizoram 15957 88358 344
Nagaland 289 30452 669
Odisha 4566 1017714 8238
Puducherry 646 124402 1845
Punjab 236 585056 16529
Rajasthan 38 945362 8954
Sikkim 326 30922 388
Tamil Nadu 16379 2623459 35754
Telangana 4345 659263 3927
Tripura 136 83285 816
Uttarakhand 166 336083 7396
Uttar Pradesh 145 1686887 22896
West Bengal 7625 1548294 18882
Total# 236643 33248291 450375

ALSO READ | Kerala logs 10,944 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News