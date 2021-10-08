Kerala logs 10,944 new COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI There are currently 3,71,196 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,56,899 are in home or institutional quarantine and 14,135 in hospitals.

Kerala reported 10,944 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Friday, taking the total caseload to 47,74,666 and fatalities to 26,072, an official release said.

The current active cases stood at 1,16,645 in the state. With 12,922 more people recovering from the virus infection, total recoveries touched 46,31,330. As many as 95,510 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

There are currently 3,71,196 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,56,899 are in home or institutional quarantine and 14,135 in hospitals.

ALSO READ | COVID graph is plateauing in India, but Kerala remains a cause of worry: Govt

Latest India News