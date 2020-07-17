Image Source : PIXABAY India becomes third country in the world to record 1 million COVID-19 cases

India has become the third country after the USA and Brazil, to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 1,003,832 cases of coronavirus. Out of these, 635,757 people have recovered taking India's recovery rate to 63.3 per cent. India has also had 25,602 deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 342,473 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Recovery Rate Deaths USA 3,695,025 1,874,274 1,679,633 45.5% 141,118 Brazil 2,014,738 571,141 1,366,775 67.8% 76,822 India 1,003,832 342,473 635,757 63.3% 25,602

In India, new COVID-19 clusters have emerged including urban hotspots like Bengaluru and Chennai as well as states like Bihar. Lockdowns have been imposed in several areas including Pune, Bengaluru, Odisha, in light of the rising number of cases.

On the other hand, the situation in Delhi, which was being tipped as a major COVID-19 hotspot has improved considerably. Delhi now has little over 17,000 COVID-19 cases while the recovery rate is well above 82 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Recovered Deaths Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 133 0 180 Andhra Pradesh 18159 19393 492 38044 Arunachal Pradesh 387 153 3 543 Assam 6818 12888 48 19754 Bihar 7549 14018 197 21764 Chandigarh 164 476 11 651 Chhattisgarh 1260 3451 21 4732 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 179 371 2 552 Delhi 17407 97693 3545 118645 Goa 1272 1817 19 3108 Gujarat 11289 32103 2089 45481 Haryana 5495 18185 322 24002 Himachal Pradesh 382 984 11 1377 Jammu and Kashmir 5488 6446 222 12156 Jharkhand 2069 2513 42 4624 Karnataka 30661 19729 1032 51422 Kerala 5376 4862 37 10275 Ladakh 176 970 1 1147 Madhya Pradesh 5562 14127 689 20378 Maharashtra 114947 158140 11194 284281 Manipur 635 1129 0 1764 Meghalaya 309 66 2 377 Mizoram 112 160 0 272 Nagaland 525 391 0 916 Odisha 4436 10877 79 15392 Puducherry 774 947 22 1743 Punjab 2587 6277 230 9094 Rajasthan 6666 19970 538 27174 Sikkim 155 88 0 243 Tamil Nadu 46717 107416 2236 156369 Telangana 13327 27295 396 41018 Tripura 676 1604 3 2283 Uttarakhand 937 2995 50 3982 Uttar Pradesh 15720 26675 1046 43441 West Bengal 13679 21415 1023 36117 Cases being reassigned to states 531 531 Total# 342473 635757 25602 1003832

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage