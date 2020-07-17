India becomes third country in the world to record 1 million COVID-19 cases

Friday, July 17, 2020
     
India has become the third country after the USA and Brazil, to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 1,003,832 cases of coronavirus. 

New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2020 9:49 IST
India has become the third country after the USA and Brazil, to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 1,003,832 cases of coronavirus. Out of these, 635,757 people have recovered taking India's recovery rate to 63.3 per cent. India has also had 25,602 deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 342,473 active cases of coronavirus in the country. 

  Total Cases Active Cases Recovered  Recovery Rate Deaths
USA 3,695,025 1,874,274 1,679,633 45.5% 141,118
Brazil 2,014,738 571,141 1,366,775 67.8% 76,822
India 1,003,832 342,473  635,757 63.3% 25,602

In India, new COVID-19 clusters have emerged including urban hotspots like Bengaluru and Chennai as well as states like Bihar. Lockdowns have been imposed in several areas including Pune, Bengaluru, Odisha, in light of the rising number of cases. 

On the other hand, the situation in Delhi, which was being tipped as a major COVID-19 hotspot has improved considerably. Delhi now has little over 17,000 COVID-19 cases while the recovery rate is well above 82 per cent. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases Recovered Deaths Confirmed cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 133 0 180
Andhra Pradesh 18159 19393 492 38044
Arunachal Pradesh 387 153 3 543
Assam 6818 12888 48 19754
Bihar 7549 14018 197 21764
Chandigarh 164 476 11 651
Chhattisgarh 1260 3451 21 4732
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 179 371 2 552
Delhi 17407 97693 3545 118645
Goa 1272 1817 19 3108
Gujarat 11289 32103 2089 45481
Haryana 5495 18185 322 24002
Himachal Pradesh 382 984 11 1377
Jammu and Kashmir 5488 6446 222 12156
Jharkhand 2069 2513 42 4624
Karnataka 30661 19729 1032 51422
Kerala 5376 4862 37 10275
Ladakh 176 970 1 1147
Madhya Pradesh 5562 14127 689 20378
Maharashtra 114947 158140 11194 284281
Manipur 635 1129 0 1764
Meghalaya 309 66 2 377
Mizoram 112 160 0 272
Nagaland 525 391 0 916
Odisha 4436 10877 79 15392
Puducherry 774 947 22 1743
Punjab 2587 6277 230 9094
Rajasthan 6666 19970 538 27174
Sikkim 155 88 0 243
Tamil Nadu 46717 107416 2236 156369
Telangana 13327 27295 396 41018
Tripura 676 1604 3 2283
Uttarakhand 937 2995 50 3982
Uttar Pradesh 15720 26675 1046 43441
West Bengal 13679 21415 1023 36117
Cases being reassigned to states 531     531
Total# 342473 635757 25602 1003832

 

