India becomes third country in the world to record 1 million COVID-19 cases

India has become the third country after the USA and Brazil, to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has had 1,003,832 cases of coronavirus. Out of these, 635,757 people have recovered taking India's recovery rate to 63.3 per cent. India has also had 25,602 deaths due to COVID-19. Currently, there are 342,473 active cases of coronavirus in the country.
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Recovery Rate
|Deaths
|USA
|3,695,025
|1,874,274
|1,679,633
|45.5%
|141,118
|Brazil
|2,014,738
|571,141
|1,366,775
|67.8%
|76,822
|India
|1,003,832
|342,473
|635,757
|63.3%
|25,602
In India, new COVID-19 clusters have emerged including urban hotspots like Bengaluru and Chennai as well as states like Bihar. Lockdowns have been imposed in several areas including Pune, Bengaluru, Odisha, in light of the rising number of cases.
On the other hand, the situation in Delhi, which was being tipped as a major COVID-19 hotspot has improved considerably. Delhi now has little over 17,000 COVID-19 cases while the recovery rate is well above 82 per cent.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|133
|0
|180
|Andhra Pradesh
|18159
|19393
|492
|38044
|Arunachal Pradesh
|387
|153
|3
|543
|Assam
|6818
|12888
|48
|19754
|Bihar
|7549
|14018
|197
|21764
|Chandigarh
|164
|476
|11
|651
|Chhattisgarh
|1260
|3451
|21
|4732
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|179
|371
|2
|552
|Delhi
|17407
|97693
|3545
|118645
|Goa
|1272
|1817
|19
|3108
|Gujarat
|11289
|32103
|2089
|45481
|Haryana
|5495
|18185
|322
|24002
|Himachal Pradesh
|382
|984
|11
|1377
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5488
|6446
|222
|12156
|Jharkhand
|2069
|2513
|42
|4624
|Karnataka
|30661
|19729
|1032
|51422
|Kerala
|5376
|4862
|37
|10275
|Ladakh
|176
|970
|1
|1147
|Madhya Pradesh
|5562
|14127
|689
|20378
|Maharashtra
|114947
|158140
|11194
|284281
|Manipur
|635
|1129
|0
|1764
|Meghalaya
|309
|66
|2
|377
|Mizoram
|112
|160
|0
|272
|Nagaland
|525
|391
|0
|916
|Odisha
|4436
|10877
|79
|15392
|Puducherry
|774
|947
|22
|1743
|Punjab
|2587
|6277
|230
|9094
|Rajasthan
|6666
|19970
|538
|27174
|Sikkim
|155
|88
|0
|243
|Tamil Nadu
|46717
|107416
|2236
|156369
|Telangana
|13327
|27295
|396
|41018
|Tripura
|676
|1604
|3
|2283
|Uttarakhand
|937
|2995
|50
|3982
|Uttar Pradesh
|15720
|26675
|1046
|43441
|West Bengal
|13679
|21415
|1023
|36117
|Cases being reassigned to states
|531
|531
|Total#
|342473
|635757
|25602
|1003832