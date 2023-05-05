'India-China relations are not normal...': EAM Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : S JAISHANKAR TWITTER 'India-China relations are not normal...': Jaishankar

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 5) said that the relations between the India and China are not normal and could not be normal as long as there is no peace and tranquillity in the disputed border areas. The EAM was addressing a press conference after a meeting of foreign ministers of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa.

On his bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, EAM Jaishankar said, "... the issue is that there is an abnormal position in the border areas, along the boundary. We had a very frank discussion about it...We have to take the disengagement process forward. I have made it very clear, publically as well, that India-China relations are not normal & cannot be normal if peace & tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed..."

