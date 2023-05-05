SCO Foreign Ministers expected to finalise 15 decisions, proposals in meeting today | LIVE UPDATES

SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries will finalise in their deliberations today (May 5) a set of 15 decisions or proposals for the consideration of the grouping's summit in July, people familiar with the matter said. The proposals are aimed at expanding cooperation among the SCO member countries in the areas of trade, technology, commerce, security and socio-cultural ties. The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting at the sea-side Taj Exotica resort in Goa's Benaulim will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Russia's Sergey Lavrov, Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov are among those who have already arrived in Goa to attend the meeting. The people cited above said Friday's meeting is expected to finalise agreements for the inclusion of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar and the Maldives as dialogue partners in the SCO. The process to admit Iran and Belarus as full members of the grouping is reaching its final stage, they said.