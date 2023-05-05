SCO Foreign Ministers expected to finalise 15 decisions, proposals in meeting today | LIVE UPDATES

Secretary (Economic Relations) in MEA Dammu Ravi said the acronym SECURE was given by Modi at the 2018 Qingdao summit of the SCO and it will lay down the main focus areas under India's ongoing chairmanship. SECURE stands for Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environmental protection. Under its SCO presidency, India has hosted more than 100 meetings and events. India is emerging as a key player among the SCO countries, though China and Russia are seen as the major drivers of the grouping that is increasingly seen as an "alternative" to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). India is hosting the SCO conclave when its ties with China are under severe strain in view of a lingering border row in eastern Ladakh. People familiar with the preparations for the conclave said the foreign ministers will deliberate on the overall challenges facing the region in the backdrop of the current geopolitical turmoil and the state of bilateral ties between the member nations would not impact the discussions.