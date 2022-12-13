India-China border clash: Situation is stable along LAC, says China

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Clashes along India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh started on December 9.

India-China border clash: Reacting to the latest clashes with India, China has said that the situation is stable along the border. In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that situation at India-China border is 'generally stable.' India and China were engaged in a standoff at the Tawang sector of the state of Arunachal Pradesh resulting in injuries on both sides.

According to the Indian Army, the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector on December 9. This was contested by the Indian troops firmly and resolutely which led to a face-off resulting in minor injuries to personnel from both sides. "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," a statement from the Indian Army said.

Latest India News