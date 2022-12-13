India-China border clash: All you want know about Tawang | 10 point

Follow us on Image Source : @PEMAKHANDUBJP/TWITTER Tawang is one of the top tourist destinations in India.

Tawang, one of 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh became the talk of the town following the unprecedented clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops along LAC. It was the second major clash between the troops of neighboring countries in the last few decades. The first incident took place in Galwan sector in 2020-21.

In the last few months, media reports came about the tense situation in Ladakh but the skirmish in Tawang was a surprise for many. The hilly city, located in the lap of Himalayas is trending on social media as well.

However, the city is not known for its border issue but for its natural beauty and tourist destination.

Here are some major highlights about the beautiful city-

From 500 BC to 600 AD a kingdom known as Lhomon or Monyul ruled the area. With a population of 49,977, it is the eighth least populous district in the country The district is divided into 3 sub-divisions: Tawang, Lumla and Jang. Tawang sub-division is divided into 2 administrative circles: Tawang and Kitpi. Tawang is a popular tourist destination thanks to the well-preserved Tawang Monastery. The Sela Pass rises steeply and is covered with snow for most of the year and Jang waterfall is also a big tourist attraction. The third heritage site, the 400-year-old Tawang Monastery in the extreme north-west of the state. The sixth Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso was born in Tawang. Tawang district has a handicrafts centre that promotes the small-scale industries for local handicrafts Religion in the Tawang: Buddhism- 69.87%, Hinduism- 23.69%, Islam- 3.09%, Christianity- 1.55%, Sikhism- 1.28% Visitors to Tawang district require a special Inner Line Permit from the government. One can get it from Kolkata, Guwahati, Tezpur, and New Delhi as well. There is a historic Gurudwara, called “Gurudwara Teesri Udasi” which is located close to 14000 feet in Tawang

Also Read: India-China troops clash along LAC: ‘Much more’ injures on PLA side, says Arunachal MP Tapir Gao | WATCH

Latest India News