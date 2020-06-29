Image Source : AP India, China to hold 3rd Corps Commander level meet tomorrow to resolve border issues

The third round of Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am in Chushul in Ladakh, sources in the government said. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. Sources say the agenda for the meeting is to take forward the proposals made by both sides to facilitate a disengagement. All contentious areas will be discussed during the upcoming meeting to stabilise the situation.

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander, will lead the Indian delegation at the meeting and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin will lead the Chinese delegation.

The last two Corps Commander-level meetings between the two sides were held on June 6 and June 22. At the first meeting on June 6, the two sides had agreed to disengage at multiple locations and India had asked the Chinese to return to their pre-May 4 military positions along the LAC.

On June 22, the talks between the Indian and Chinese military delegates continued for around 11 hours. The dialogue was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and there was "mutual consensus to disengage".

Tensions between the two countries have been on the rise since early May. On June 15, a violent face-off occured between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in easter Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer, were killed and several injured in the face-off. While China has accpeted there were casualties on its side too, but it is yet to reveal their details. After which a Major General-level dialogue took place for three consecutive days. The three-day talks were carried out to ease the situation and to get 10 Indian soldiers released, including four officers, who were in captivity.

