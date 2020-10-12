Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE India, China to hold 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks today

India and China will hold the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks to discuss de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will begin 12 noon onward.

The Indian side will be represented by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who is ending his tenure as 14 Corps Commander, and his successor, Lt Gen P.G.K Menon. Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs, Navin Srivastava will also attend. All in all, it will be a 12-member team, also comprising ITBP IG Deepam Seth, Brig commanders and 2 Chinese interpreters.

"India is expected to demand a discussion on all the friction points between the two sides from the sub-sector north to the central sector and complete disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese Arnt from there," government sources were quoted as saying by ANI. The Chinese side has been demanding that such a mehanism should be discussed first for the new friction points along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong lake but India wants discussion on the entire area, they said.

Weather will now pose as a new challenge for the thousands of troops amassed by both sides in the region as temperatures at mountain peaks and passes along the disputed India-China border have dropped to minus 20 degrees celsius.

India and China had held the 6th round of Military Commander-Level meeting on September 21. There has been no breakthrough even as the two nations are involved in a standoff at the LAC for six months.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage