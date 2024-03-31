If BJP's match-fixing succeeds, constitution will be destroyed: Rahul Gandhi at I.N.D.I.A rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a rally.

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling party of engaging in "match-fixing." Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed "umpires" to ensure the BJP's victory by surpassing the 400-seat mark in the upcoming elections.

Gandhi’s fiery rhetoric painted a picture of premeditated manipulation, asserting that two key opposition figures, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, had been unjustly arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Solidarity amidst turmoil

Amidst the charged atmosphere, Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, and Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren, lent a symbolic gesture of solidarity. The presence of these key figures, despite the turmoil and dissent within the opposition ranks, underscored a united front against what they perceived as politically motivated arrests.

Election or constitutional battle?

In his impassioned address, Rahul Gandhi reframed the upcoming elections not merely as a battle for votes but as a fundamental struggle to uphold the Constitution and safeguard democracy. He warned against complacency, cautioning that failure to exercise judicious voting could hand victory to those intent on subverting democratic principles.

PM Modi’s alleged tactics

Gandhi lambasted PM Modi’s administration for what he deemed as pre-election maneuvers aimed at stifling opposition voices. He questioned the timing of arrests and financial restrictions imposed on opposition parties, suggesting a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic process.

Unity amidst discord

Despite underlying tensions and disagreements over seat-sharing arrangements, the coming together of opposition parties to protest Kejriwal’s arrest sent a powerful message of unity. The visible camaraderie between Sonia Gandhi, Sunita Kejriwal, and Kalpana Soren served as a visual testament to the opposition’s resolve in the face of adversity.