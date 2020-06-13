India becomes 4th country to cross 3 lakh COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 9,000

India has become the third country in the world after USA, Russia and Brazil, to cross 3 lakh coronavirus cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 308,993 while the death toll has risen to 8,884. The number of active cases in India stands at 145,779 while the number of recovered patients has notched up to 154,330. In the last 24 hours, record 11,458 cases have been reported.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|Andhra Pradesh
|2495
|3105
|80
|5680
|Arunachal Pradesh
|63
|4
|0
|67
|Assam
|1953
|1537
|8
|3498
|Bihar
|2480
|3587
|36
|6103
|Chandigarh
|43
|286
|5
|334
|Chhattisgarh
|873
|550
|6
|1429
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|0
|30
|Delhi
|22212
|13398
|1214
|36824
|Goa
|394
|69
|0
|463
|Gujarat
|5619
|15493
|1415
|22527
|Haryana
|3789
|2475
|70
|6334
|Himachal Pradesh
|183
|297
|6
|486
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2591
|2086
|53
|4730
|Jharkhand
|937
|672
|8
|1617
|Karnataka
|2997
|3440
|79
|6516
|Kerala
|1303
|1000
|19
|2322
|Ladakh
|176
|62
|1
|239
|Madhya Pradesh
|2802
|7201
|440
|10443
|Maharashtra
|49628
|47796
|3717
|101141
|Manipur
|308
|77
|0
|385
|Meghalaya
|21
|22
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|103
|1
|0
|104
|Nagaland
|107
|49
|0
|156
|Odisha
|1014
|2474
|10
|3498
|Puducherry
|88
|67
|2
|157
|Punjab
|641
|2282
|63
|2986
|Rajasthan
|2898
|8898
|272
|12068
|Sikkim
|61
|2
|0
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|18284
|22047
|367
|40698
|Telangana
|2032
|2278
|174
|4484
|Tripura
|682
|278
|1
|961
|Uttarakhand
|756
|947
|21
|1724
|Uttar Pradesh
|4642
|7609
|365
|12616
|West Bengal
|5587
|4206
|451
|10244
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7984
|7984
|Total#
|145779
|154330
|8884
|308993