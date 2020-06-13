Image Source : AP India becomes 4th country to cross 3 lakh COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 9,000

India has become the third country in the world after USA, Russia and Brazil, to cross 3 lakh coronavirus cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 308,993 while the death toll has risen to 8,884. The number of active cases in India stands at 145,779 while the number of recovered patients has notched up to 154,330. In the last 24 hours, record 11,458 cases have been reported.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 Andhra Pradesh 2495 3105 80 5680 Arunachal Pradesh 63 4 0 67 Assam 1953 1537 8 3498 Bihar 2480 3587 36 6103 Chandigarh 43 286 5 334 Chhattisgarh 873 550 6 1429 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30 Delhi 22212 13398 1214 36824 Goa 394 69 0 463 Gujarat 5619 15493 1415 22527 Haryana 3789 2475 70 6334 Himachal Pradesh 183 297 6 486 Jammu and Kashmir 2591 2086 53 4730 Jharkhand 937 672 8 1617 Karnataka 2997 3440 79 6516 Kerala 1303 1000 19 2322 Ladakh 176 62 1 239 Madhya Pradesh 2802 7201 440 10443 Maharashtra 49628 47796 3717 101141 Manipur 308 77 0 385 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44 Mizoram 103 1 0 104 Nagaland 107 49 0 156 Odisha 1014 2474 10 3498 Puducherry 88 67 2 157 Punjab 641 2282 63 2986 Rajasthan 2898 8898 272 12068 Sikkim 61 2 0 63 Tamil Nadu 18284 22047 367 40698 Telangana 2032 2278 174 4484 Tripura 682 278 1 961 Uttarakhand 756 947 21 1724 Uttar Pradesh 4642 7609 365 12616 West Bengal 5587 4206 451 10244 Cases being reassigned to states 7984 7984 Total# 145779 154330 8884 308993

