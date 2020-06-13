Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
India becomes 4th country to cross 3 lakh COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 9,000

India has become the third country in the world after USA, Russia and Brazil, to cross 3 lakh coronavirus cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 308,993 while the death toll has risen to 8,884.

New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2020 9:33 IST
India has become the third country in the world after USA, Russia and Brazil, to cross 3 lakh coronavirus cases. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally has surged to 308,993 while the death toll has risen to 8,884. The number of active cases in India stands at 145,779 while the number of recovered patients has notched up to 154,330. In the last 24 hours, record 11,458 cases have been reported. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
Andhra Pradesh 2495 3105 80 5680
Arunachal Pradesh 63 4 0 67
Assam 1953 1537 8 3498
Bihar 2480 3587 36 6103
Chandigarh 43 286 5 334
Chhattisgarh 873 550 6 1429
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30
Delhi 22212 13398 1214 36824
Goa 394 69 0 463
Gujarat 5619 15493 1415 22527
Haryana 3789 2475 70 6334
Himachal Pradesh 183 297 6 486
Jammu and Kashmir 2591 2086 53 4730
Jharkhand 937 672 8 1617
Karnataka 2997 3440 79 6516
Kerala 1303 1000 19 2322
Ladakh 176 62 1 239
Madhya Pradesh 2802 7201 440 10443
Maharashtra 49628 47796 3717 101141
Manipur 308 77 0 385
Meghalaya 21 22 1 44
Mizoram 103 1 0 104
Nagaland 107 49 0 156
Odisha 1014 2474 10 3498
Puducherry 88 67 2 157
Punjab 641 2282 63 2986
Rajasthan 2898 8898 272 12068
Sikkim 61 2 0 63
Tamil Nadu 18284 22047 367 40698
Telangana 2032 2278 174 4484
Tripura 682 278 1 961
Uttarakhand 756 947 21 1724
Uttar Pradesh 4642 7609 365 12616
West Bengal 5587 4206 451 10244
Cases being reassigned to states 7984     7984
Total# 145779 154330 8884 308993

