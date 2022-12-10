Follow us on Image Source : FILE India abstains on UNSC resolution on exempting humanitarian aid efforts from sanctions

India abstained in the UN Security Council on a resolution that was adopted by 14 votes in favour of exempting humanitarian aid efforts from sanctions. The Council voted on the resolution presented by the US and Ireland, with 14 of the 15 Council members voting in favour and India the sole abstention.

In the explanation of the vote, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said India engaged constructively in the negotiations on the resolution, which provides a carve-out from sanctions in support of the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance or to support other activities meeting basic human needs. The resolution is also intended to ensure much-needed predictability and safeguards for humanitarian agencies.

“However, India will call for caution and due diligence to be exercised while extending humanitarian assistance to proscribed entities under 1267, who continue to thrive with full state hospitality in territories universally acknowledged as terrorist havens by the international community,” she said, making a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan.

“Our concerns emanate from proven instances of terrorist groups taking full advantage of such humanitarian carve-outs, and making a mockery of sanction regimes, including that of the 1267 Sanctions Committee. There have also been several cases of terrorist groups in our neighbourhood, including those listed by this Council, re-incarnating themselves as humanitarian organizations and civil society groups precisely to evade these sanctions. These terrorist organizations use the umbrella of the humanitarian assistance space to raise funds and recruit fighters,” she said.

