Independence Day 15 August 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort; heavy security in place

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India celebrates 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022

Independence Day 15 August 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation and will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time on Monday. This year's August 15 ceremony is particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration. The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the independence. Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements. His speech last year was marked by the announcements of National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

Latest India News