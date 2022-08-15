Monday, August 15, 2022
     
Independence Day 15 August 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort; heavy security in place

Independence Day 15 August 2022 LIVE Updates: The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India is coming out of the grim shadows of COVID-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2022 6:46 IST
Independence Day 15 August 2022 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV India celebrates 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation and will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time on Monday. This year's August 15 ceremony is particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration. The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the independence. Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements. His speech last year was marked by the announcements of National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

 

Live updates : Independence Day 15 August 2022

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP personnel with National Flag in Tawang

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Puducherry: Raj Bhavan, other government buildings illuminated in tri-colour lights

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam Assembly building illuminated with tri-colour lights

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    International airport in Madurai illuminated with tri-colour lights

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Stringent security arrangements in Delhi

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Antony Blinken extends wishes on India's Independence Day

    On behalf of United States of America, I extend warmest wishes to India's people as they celebrate 75 yrs of independence. On this day,we reflect on democratic values that we share & honour people of India who're building brighter future:US Secy of State Antony Blinken

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Assam: Bogibeel bridge in Dibrugarh illuminates with tri-colour

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Vijayawada railway station & divisional office building wears a tri-colour look

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Biden's statement on India's Independence Day

    India Tv - Independence Day, Independence Day 2022,

    Image Source : ANIJoe Biden's statement on India's Independence Day

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in tricolours

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings to the country

  • Aug 15, 2022 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Security stepped up around Red Fort

    • Delhi Police have installed more than 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort
    • These cameras have been installed in New Delhi District, North District, South-East, Central District, Security Unit and North West District. A large number of cameras have been installed in the North district and Central district that covers the periphery of Red Fort
    • The police personnel have deployed an anti-drone system to ensure protection against drone attacks
    • The Red Fort is shielded with a Radar system to ensure its safety from the Drones, as it is another threat apart from the Technological dangers for security
    • The police have completely banned the flying of Kites (for as long as the Independence Day programme continues) around the Red Fort after the alert regarding some terrorist attack via a flying object like a kite was issued to the police by the agencies
    • Roof Tops and Window Watchers on Windows have been deployed
    • Radars have been deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned/unmanned flying objects, including drones, balloons, kites, Chinese lanterns etc.
