Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. I-T raids Boudh Distilleries Pvt Ltd in Odisha, Jharkhand, recovers Rs 50 crore cash

I-T raids Boudh Distilleries Pvt Ltd in Odisha, Jharkhand, recovers Rs 50 crore cash

According to the officials, searches were conducted at Bolangir & Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi, Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bhubaneswar Updated on: December 07, 2023 12:53 IST
IT raids in Odisha, Jharkhand, Income tax raids, India
Image Source : ANI Cash recovered in IT raids in Odisha and Jharkhand

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha and Jharkhand and recovered a huge cache of currency notes from the premises linked to the company till yesterday, I-T department sources said on Thursday (December 7).

According to the officials, searches were conducted at Bolangir & Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi, Lohardaga in Jharkhand.

“Counting of notes up to an amount of Rs 50 Crores completed till yesterday but since the number of notes is so high the machines stopped working,” sources said.

Details about Boudh Distilleries Private Limited

According to the company's website, it is Group headquartered in Odisha, comprising of 4 companies across 6 business divisions. The group operates across Odisha.

"Companies include Boudh Distillery Private Limited (ENA, CO2, DDGS), Baldeo Sahu Infra Private Limited (Fly Ash Bricks) Kwality Bottlers Private Limited (IMFL Bottlling) and Kishore Prasad Bijay Prasad Beverages Private Limited (Sales & Marketing of IMFL brands)," the website said.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News