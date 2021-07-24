Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi-NCR today

The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the IMD further said.

New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2021 9:32 IST
delhi rains expected today: IMD
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Vehicles ply under Minto Bridge during rain in New Delhi

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the parts of Delhi and NCR in the next two hours. The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, the IMD further said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours," said the IMD in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city. 

(With ANI Inputs)

