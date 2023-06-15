Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues red, orange alert for next two days in parts of Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues red, orange alert for next two days in parts of Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy: An orange alert has been issued in Rajsamand on Friday (June 16), while it will come to effect in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk and Nagaur on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jaipur Updated on: June 15, 2023 14:30 IST
rajasthan weather updates, Cyclone Biparjoy, imd red orange alert, windy, windy. com, cyclone biparj
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues red alert for next 2 days in parts of Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy: Authorities have issued a 'red' alert for parts of Rajasthan as it will receive heavy to very heavy rain on Friday and Saturday in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy. The 'red' alert has been issued for Barmer and Jalore for Friday, and Jodhpur, Pali and Nagaur for Saturday. 

Meanwhile, an 'orange' alert has been issued in Rajsamand on Friday (June 16), while it will come to effect in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk and Nagaur on Saturday (June 17).

On Wednesday evening, the state Chief Secretary held a meeting with all district collectors of the state and reviewed the preparations. For relief and rescue, nine companies of the SDRF, NDRF have been deployed in different districts.

While eight companies of SDRF will remain in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, one company of the NDRF has been deployed in Ajmer. Instructions have been given to evacuate people from low-lying waterlogged areas in Barmer and Jalore districts.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned adventure activities and tourist trips from Friday to Sunday in the districts under the red and orange alerts. Late Wednesday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reviewed the preparations made to deal with the calamity arising out of the cyclone by holding a high-level meeting with the officials.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat's Jakhau Port by Thursday evening. After the cyclone hits the Gujarat coast, its effect will be visible in the south-western part of Rajasthan. By Friday afternoon, this cyclone will enter Rajasthan in the form of a depression, which will end up turning into a low pressure area by the time it approaches Jodhpur on Saturday. There is also a possibility of a storm with a speed of up to 70 km.

In Sirohi district adjacent to Gujarat, rain with strong winds lashed the surrounding areas of Revdar tehsil on Wednesday. The wind speed was such that people could not get out of the houses. Along with this, the hoardings placed outside the shops also fell.

On the other hand, in view of the cyclone, an alert has been issued in the district and people have been instructed not to leave the house. In Barmer, Jalore, Pali, Barmer, Jaisalmer districts, the collector has issued advisory to the people and instructed them to adopt special vigilance on Friday and Saturday.

Related Stories
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 48 hrs; move northwestwards: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 48 hrs; move northwestwards: IMD

Tamil Nadu weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in parts of state till THIS DATE

Tamil Nadu weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in parts of state till THIS DATE

Assam weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall; issues yellow, orange alert for next 5 days in state

Assam weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall; issues yellow, orange alert for next 5 days in state

Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah cancels Telangana visit ahead of landfall on June 15 | HIGHLIGHTS

Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah cancels Telangana visit ahead of landfall on June 15 | HIGHLIGHTS

Along with this, flood control room numbers have been issued for emergencies. In Bikaner, instructions are being given to people to be alert through loudspeakers.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE : Sea conditions to remain disturbed in northeast Arabian Sea, says IMD DG

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News