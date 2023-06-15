Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: High tidal waves hit Gujarat, to cross Jakhau Port by today evening | VIDEO

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: The Western Railway decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday (June 15) evening. WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast. So far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials on Wednesday (June 14) to review the arrangements made to deal with the impact of very severe cyclone Biparjoy.