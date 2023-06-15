Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
  Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: High tidal waves hit Gujarat, to cross Jakhau Port by today evening | VIDEO
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: As cyclone approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, four ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 8:44 IST
cyclone biparjoy, cyclone live, imd, zoom earth, biporjoy live tracking, biporjoy live tracking map,
cyclone biparjoy LIVE UPDATES

Latest India News

Live updates :Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Jun 15, 2023 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Dwarka witnesses strong winds under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Jun 15, 2023 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone intensifies | VIDEO

  • Jun 15, 2023 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Biparjoy: BSF affirms confidence to combat situation in Gujarat

    In the wake of cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaching Gujarat's coastal areas, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm. The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.

  • Jun 15, 2023 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies

  • Jun 15, 2023 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Dwarkadhish Temple closed for devotees today in view of Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Jun 15, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions under influence of cyclone | VIDEO

  • Jun 15, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    17 SDRF teams deployed in Rajasthan to death with impact of impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

    Seventeen SDRF teams have been deployed in Rajasthan to deal with the impact of very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast Thursday, a top official said on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a meeting with officials of various departments and district collectors to review the preparations to deal with the effects of the cyclone. A meteorological department official said in the meeting that under the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, a deep depression will hit Jalore and Barmer on June 16, bringing heavy rains and thunderstorms with wind speeds up to 50 to 60 km per hour. Sharma said 17 SDRF teams have been deployed and 30 teams are in reserve and directed the officers to be present at their headquarters to deal with the situation. The district collectors present in the meeting said that power, health and police departments have been alerted to deal with any impending situation.

  • Jun 15, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting of banks, insurance firms; reviews preparedness for cyclone

    Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Wednesday chaired a meeting of managing directors of public sector banks and insurance companies to review their preparedness in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Categorised as a "very severe cyclonic storm", 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast Thursday. "MDs from the banks & insurance companies provided a detailed update on the precautionary measures for the #CycloneBiparjoy. During the meeting, Smt @nsitharaman stated that all Disaster Management protocols should be followed and staff should be made aware of it," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets. The India Meteorological Department has said that cyclone 'Biparjoy', which is forecast to cross close to Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15, has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.

  • Jun 15, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    As cyclone 'Biparjoy' closes in, Gujarat evacuates 74,345 people; heavy rains in parts of state

    With cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, the state administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures, said officials on Wednesday. With the cyclone in the Arabian Sea barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone 'Biparjoy' would make landfall near Jakhau Port on Thursday evening as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour. Of the total 74,345 people moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts, nearly 34,300 were evacuated in Kutch district alone, followed by 10,000 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,089 in Rajkot, 5,035 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 4,604 in Junagadh, 3,469 in Porbandar district and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, said a release by the Gujarat government.

  • Jun 15, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held disaster management meeting in Jaipur

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials on Wednesday night to review the arrangements made to deal with the impact of very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall on the coast of neighbouring Gujarat on Thursday. The meeting was informed that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on June 16 and 17 under the influence of the cyclone. Strong winds with a speed of 60 to 70 km per hour are expected in the adjoining areas of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur on June 16 and in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer the next day.

     

  • Jun 15, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indian Navy on standby in view of approaching cyclone Biparjoy

    As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, four ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said in a statement. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan. Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby to render assistance to civil authorities.Helos at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are ready for embarkation/ ferry to Gujarat, added the statement.

  • Jun 15, 2023 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Western Railway cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure,

    The Western Railway decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday (June 15) evening. WR said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast. So far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction. 

     

