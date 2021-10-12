IAS and ex-HRD Secretary Amit Khare appointed as advisor to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IAS Amit Khare appointed as advisor to PMO.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Amit Khare, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister's Office.

His appointment has been approved in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, initially for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Who is Amit Khare?

Amit Khare, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, was previously the former secretary in the Human Resource Department (HRD) and Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B).

Khare's last achievement before retirement was to put un shape the National Education Policy 2020, an ambitious programme of the current regime.

In 2020, Khare assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the second time.

Khare, who was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the first time in May 2018, was replaced by Ravi Mittal in December last year.

In the same year, Khare was given additional charge of the I&B Ministry, while Mittal was shifted to the Department of Sports.

Khare was an old hand in the I&B Ministry. His appointment came at a when media industry's finances were hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

