IAF Day Parade today: Flypast to commemorate Indian victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 89th anniversary today as part of the IAF Day parade, that will include formations with call signs related to the places and people involved in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. "The famous Tangail airdrop operation would be depicted with three paratroopers including one from the Army jumping from a vintage Dakota transport aircraft," IAF officials said.

The Vinaash formation flying in the parade would showcase the victory in Longewala operations with six Hawk aircraft. Originally, the Hunter aircraft had decimated Pakistani armoured formations which had come to attack Indian bases in the desert with an aim to strike deep inside Indian territory.

Honouring its only Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Sekhon formation would see one each Rafale, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 fighter flying over the parade together. Meghna formation related to the famous Heli-bridging operations by the IAF to transport Army troops across the river Meghna would include Mi-17 and Chinook choppers with a howitzer underslung.

The dress rehearsal for today's parade had taken place on Thursday. The IAF Day Parade will be live telecast at 08:00AM today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Thursday said it will ensure that transportation of the Covishield vaccine is not be disrupted during a planned 14-day closure of the Pune International Airport's runway.

The airport will remain closed from October 16 to 29 as the IAF will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, the airport authorities informed on Tuesday. The aerodrome is part of the Air Force's Lohegaon base.

