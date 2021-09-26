IAF conducts first-of-its-kind air show after gap of 13 years in Srinagar | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @IAF_MCC IAF took to the Skies for an aerial display over Dal Lake in Srinagar with a live performance by the Band on the ground. The audience witnessed performances by Su-30MKI, Chinook, Para motor gliders along with Suryakiran & Akashganga teams.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday conducted an air show where IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga and Suryakiran Aerobatic and Display Team and paramotor flying manoeuvre the skies over the famous Dal Lake. This was the first-of-its-kind aerial display conducted by the IAF after a gap of 13 years in Srinagar.

The air show was organised by the Air Force Station Srinagar and the Jammu and Kashmir administration as part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', they said.

The main aim of the exercise -- under the theme 'Give Wings to Your Dream' -- was to motivate the youth of the valley to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) and to promote tourism in the region, the officials said.

The event was flagged off Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) overlooking the Dal Lake.

More than 3,000 college and school students participated in the programme to witness the impressive maneuvers of the IAF, which motivated them to dream about a career in the force and in the aviation sector, the officials said.

During the demonstration, students were also familiarised with the new technological advancements achieved and incorporated by the IAF while flying aircraft in the sky over the world-famous Dal Lake, the officials said.

Stalls were established at SKICC where students were familiarised with the achievements of the Air Force, employment opportunities in the IAF, recruitment rules and eligibility criteria, they added.

The symphony orchestra of the IAF performed at the event. The event also consisted of a photo exhibition depicting the history of the IAF, he said.

