IAF's C-130J aircraft makes night landing at Kargil airstrip | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@IAF_MCC IAF C-130 J aircraft carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

C-130J aircraft: In a historic milestone, a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully completed a night landing for the first time at the Kargil airstrip. This remarkable accomplishment involved employing terrain masking techniques during the exercise, which also included a training mission for the Garuds.

Sharing the video of the night landing on X, the IAF said, “In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds.”

The successful night landing of a C-130J aircraft at the Kargil airstrip, situated in the challenging Himalayan terrain at an elevation exceeding 8,800 feet, underscores the remarkable capabilities of the Indian Air Force and its pilots. the successful night landing operation showcases the IAF's ability to operate in demanding environments, reinforcing its reputation as a force capable of overcoming challenges with precision, planning, and skill.

Negotiating the high altitude, coupled with unpredictable weather patterns and formidable winds, requires exceptional precision and skill during the landing process. The Kargil night landing exercise also served a dual purpose by seamlessly integrating into a training mission for the IAF's elite special forces unit, the Garuds.

