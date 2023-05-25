Hyderabad: Man beheads woman, keeps chopped body parts in fridge, suitcase before disposal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Investigations revealed that Chandra Mohan and Anuradha were in a relationship since last 15 years.

Hyderabad murder news: A 48-year-old man was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday (May 24) for allegedly killing his 55-year-old woman partner. The man identified as B Chandra Mohan reportedly stabbed Yerram Anuradha Reddy and later chopped her body into several pieces before disposing them off.

According to news agency ANI, the woman was tenant in a building located in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area and owned by the accused. They were in a relationship.

How the crime unfolded

On May 17, the Malakpet Police received information about a severed head of a woman in black plastic bag being found at a garbage dump. Soon, the police team launched an intense probe which led them to Chandra Mohan, who is into stock market business.

Describing how the police got to Chandra Mohan, CH Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Zone, Hyderabad, told the media, "A few people emerged as suspects, and we ruled all of them out except one. We received a lead and we approached the suspect, Chandra Mohan. After questioning, he confessed to killing the woman and chopping her body into six parts."

Stone-cutting machines used

According to the police, Chandra Mohan told them during interrogation that he purchased two stone-cutting machines to chop the victim's body into six pieces. The torso was kept in a suitcase, while hands and legs were stored in the fridge at his home. He covered the severed head in black plastic bag and later threw it at a garbage dump.

Why did Chandra Mohan kill Anuradha

Investigations revealed that Chandra Mohan and Anuradha were in a relationship since last 15 years. Anuradha, who had separated from her husband, had been living at the ground floor of Mohan's house.

Chandra Mohan had taken Rs 7 lakh loan from Anuradha, and despite repeated reminders he wans't returning the money. Annoyed by Anuradha's frequent demand to return the money, Chandra Mohan planned her murder.

The police have now registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and is investigating the case further.

