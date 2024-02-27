Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Hyderabad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The state has 17 parliamentary seats. The Hyderabad seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has been representing the constituency since 2004. His father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won the seat six times in a row in 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999.

Hyderabad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,57,931 voters in the Hyderabad constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,12,522 voters were male and 9,45,277 were female voters. 132 voters belonged to the third gender. 605 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hyderabad in 2019 was 159 (153 were men and 6 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Hyderabad constituency was 18,23,217. Out of this, 9,60,480 voters were male and 8,62,516 were female voters. 221 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 544 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hyderabad in 2014 was 488 (311 were men and 177 were women).

Hyderabad 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi won the seat with a margin of 2,82,186 votes. He was polled 5,17,471 votes with a vote share of 58.94%. He defeated BJP candidate Dr Bhagavanth Rao who got 2,35,285 votes (26.80%). Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Pusthe Srikanth stood third with 63,239 votes (7.20%) and Congress candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan was in the fourth position with 49,944 votes (5.69%). The total number of valid votes polled was 8,77,872.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi won the seat for the third time in a row. He won the constituency in 2004 and 2009. He was polled 5,13,868 votes with a vote share of 52.88%. BJP candidate Dr Bhagavanth Rao got 3,11,414 votes (32.05%) and was the runner-up. Owaisi defeated Rao by a margin of 2,02,454 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,71,421. Congress candidate S Krishna Reddy came third with 49,310 votes (5.07%) and TRS candidate Rashid Shareef was in the fourth position with 37,195 votes (3.83%).

Hyderabad Past Winners

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 2009

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 2004

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 1999

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 1998

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 1996

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 1991

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (AIMIM): 1989

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (Independent): 1984

KS Narayana (Congress): 1980

KS Narayana (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 5,653 voters (0.64%) opted for NOTA in the Hyderabad constituency. In 2014, 5,013 voters (0.52%) opted for NOTA in the Hyderabad constituency.

Hyderabad Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 8,77,872 or 44.84%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,71,421 or 53.29%.

Hyderabad Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Hyderabad constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,935 polling stations in the Hyderabad constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,567 polling stations in the Hyderabad constituency.