Image Source : ANI No respite from rain in Hyderabad

Signalling no respite even before Hyderabad could recover from the recent deluge, heavy rains pounded the city yet again on Saturday. Between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., as many as 40 locations in the tech city received rainfall above 23 mm.

Bandlaguda in Uppal mandal of Medchal - Malkajgiri district, which is part of Hyderabad received 102.3 mm rainfall, highest, followed by Saroornagar (93.9 mm), Thatiannaram (91 mm), Pedda Amberpet Hanuman Temple area (89.5 mm) and others.

Heavy rain pounded most of the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Met department forecast thundershowers at most places in Telangana over the next four days, accompanied by lightning. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana districts on Monday.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in south Telangana districts," said a Met official about Tuesday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage