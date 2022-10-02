Hyderabad: 3 arrested for plotting grenade blasts in public gatherings

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Zahid has been previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad in the past and now revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again.

Hyderabad: Three people, including one with terror links, were arrested in Hyderabad's Malakpet area on Sunday after they allegedly conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad City to create terror in the minds of the common public, police said.

Apart from Zahed, the two accused arrested were identified as Mohd Sameeuddin and Maaz Hasan Farooq.

The Hyderabad Police informed that the three received a consignment of four hand grenades and going to carry out sensational terror attacks in Hyderabad. Zahid has been previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad in the past and now revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again.

The three caught, all natives of Hyderabad city, absconded as they were wanted in several terror cases and finally settled in Pakistan and now working under the aegis of ISI. In the past, they recruited local youth and radicalised them and got executed terror attacks such as a blast near Saibaba Temple Dilsukhnagar in 2002, a bus blast at Ghatkopar, a Mumbai suicide attack on Task Force office, and Begumpet in 2005. They also attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad in 2004.

During the search four hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the above persons which Zahed has received from his pak-based handlers. He was planning to hurl these hand grenades targeting public gatherings through his group members, thereby causing terror and communal tension in the city.

