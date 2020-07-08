Ahead of West Bengal lockdown tomorrow, the list contaionment zones in Howrah districts have been updated by Mamata Banerjee-led government on Wednesday. The West Bengal Government has merged the containment and buffer zones to form "broad-based" containment zone where complete lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on July 9 to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.
Under the West Bengal Lockdown, all the offices, be it government or private, will remain closed in the containment areas. Only essential services will be made available to people. All transport services will remain be suspended. The deadline of this lockdown is conveyed yet, however, the current phase of Lockdown is in force till July 31, 2020. The move came following the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Howrah containment zones revised. Check latest list
- Rasik Krishna Banerjee Lane
- Krishnataran Naskar Lane
- Tripura Roy Lane
- Upendra Nath Mitra Lane
- PK Banerjee road
- Hat lane
- Round tank lane
- MG road
- Telkol ghat road
- RBC road
- Chintamany dey Road
- PurnaChndra Mukherjee Road
- Dharsha, Panchanantala
- Charakdanga, GIP Colony
- Palghat Lane
- Rajan Seth Lane
- Satya Sadan Dhar Lane
- Mondal Para
- NISCO Housing Complex near Chandmari
- Purba Beldubi Naskar Para
- Chaulia mondal Para
- Tetikhola Maity Para
- Saibenia Sansad
- Garh Bhabanipur SonatalaNapit Para Samsad Name & No - SERAJBATI/XII-12
- Melaipara Samsad No. - AMTA/III-3
- Jhamtia mandal para
- Das para of Birkul mouza
- Old Post Office
- Panchanantala Notun Para
- Harali Udaynarayanpur
- Kurchi Shibpur
- Singti
- Pancharul
- Garh Bhabanipur Sonatala
- Bhabanipur Bidhichandrapur
- Kanupat Mansuka
- Ranmahal
- Tripurapur
- Jamunabalia
- Naskarpur
- Siddheswar
- Ekabbarpur
- Library More, Srikrinapur
- Sundarpur, Bauria
- Khalisani Daspara Sansad - Khalisani / III
- Banibon Sasmal para Sansad - Banibon / XV
West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 986 fresh infections, taking the state's virus count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin. The state also reported 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 827.
The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705. The bulletin said 501 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
