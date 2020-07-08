Image Source : PIXABAY Howrah Containment Zones Revised. Check latest list

Ahead of West Bengal lockdown tomorrow, the list contaionment zones in Howrah districts have been updated by Mamata Banerjee-led government on Wednesday. The West Bengal Government has merged the containment and buffer zones to form "broad-based" containment zone where complete lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on July 9 to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Under the West Bengal Lockdown, all the offices, be it government or private, will remain closed in the containment areas. Only essential services will be made available to people. All transport services will remain be suspended. The deadline of this lockdown is conveyed yet, however, the current phase of Lockdown is in force till July 31, 2020. The move came following the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Rasik Krishna Banerjee Lane

Krishnataran Naskar Lane

Tripura Roy Lane

Upendra Nath Mitra Lane

PK Banerjee road

Hat lane

Round tank lane

MG road

Telkol ghat road

RBC road

Chintamany dey Road

PurnaChndra Mukherjee Road

Dharsha, Panchanantala

Charakdanga, GIP Colony

Palghat Lane

Rajan Seth Lane

Satya Sadan Dhar Lane

Mondal Para

NISCO Housing Complex near Chandmari

Purba Beldubi Naskar Para

Chaulia mondal Para

Tetikhola Maity Para

Saibenia Sansad

Garh Bhabanipur SonatalaNapit Para Samsad Name & No - SERAJBATI/XII-12

Melaipara Samsad No. - AMTA/III-3

Jhamtia mandal para

Das para of Birkul mouza

Old Post Office

Panchanantala Notun Para

Harali Udaynarayanpur

Kurchi Shibpur

Singti

Pancharul

Garh Bhabanipur Sonatala

Bhabanipur Bidhichandrapur

Kanupat Mansuka

Ranmahal

Tripurapur

Jamunabalia

Naskarpur

Siddheswar

Ekabbarpur

Library More, Srikrinapur

Sundarpur, Bauria

Khalisani Daspara Sansad - Khalisani / III

Banibon Sasmal para Sansad - Banibon / XV

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 986 fresh infections, taking the state's virus count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin. The state also reported 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 827.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705. The bulletin said 501 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

