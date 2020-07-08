West Bengal lockdown: Check full list of Containment Zones in Kolkata

Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal lockdown tomorrow: Check full list of Containment Zones in Kolkata

As coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly across the state, the West Bengal government on Wednesday published a fresh list of Containment Zones in Kolkata and adjacent Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts where lockdown would be imposed for a week from 5 pm tomorrow. The revised list for other parts of the state is likely to be published tomorrow.

Kolkata city has 25 containment zones Howrah and North 24 Parganas have 56 and 94 zones respectively. Some of these areas are namely Bhowanipore, Alipore, Tollygunge, Panditiya Road, Mukundapur, Gariahat, Lake Road, Ultadanga, Kankurgachi, Beliaghata, Phoolbagan, HUDCO, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Ajoynagar and Baghbazar. The containment zones and buffer zones around them were clubbed together to constitute a “broad-based” containment zone where a total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday, a state government order said on Tuesday.

Kolkata Containment Zones: Full List

Image Source : WB GOVT WEBSITE West Bengal lockdown tomorrow: Check full list of Containment Zones in Kolkata

West Bengal on Tuesday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 25 patients succumbing to the disease. The death toll in the state is now 807. Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, Kolkata accounted for 10, while nine patients died in North 24 Parganas, three in South 24 Parganas and one each in Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts, it added.

The highest number of 291 fresh COVID-19 infections was reported from Kolkata, followed by 187 from North 24 Parganas, 74 from Howrah, 70 from South 24 Parganas, 50 from Malda and 37 from Darjeeling. The remaining 141 cases were reported from 15 other districts.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage