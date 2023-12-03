Election Results: How many seats are needed to form government in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Assembly Election 2023: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh is taking place today (December 3). The Election Commission on Friday announced that the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly election would take place on December 4, instead of December 3. The elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats voted on November 7 along with the first phase of Chhattisgarh (20 constituencies). All 230 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17 along with the second phase of Chhattisgarh (70 constituencies). Voters in Rajasthan used their franchise to elect the 200-member strong state Assembly on November 25, while Telangana with 119 Assembly seats was the last state to go for polls on November 30.

Main parties in five states:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the two main political parties in Madhya Pradesh. Both parties are contesting in all 230 constituencies. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are the two other important parties in the state.

In Rajasthan, the main contest is again between the BJP and the Congress. The BSP and the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) are the other two important parties in the state.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the Congress and the BJP are the three major political players in Telangana. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the other two important parties in the state.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress and the BJP are vying for the top position. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the BSP are the other two important parties in the state.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is facing a tough challenge from the Congress party and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) this time in Mizoram. The BJP is also trying to make inroads in the state after it won the seat for the first time in the state in 2018.

Key candidates in five states:

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Congress), former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia (BJP), former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Congress), Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP), Rajendra Singh Rathore (BJP), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP), Satish Poonia (BJP), CP Joshi (Congress), Diya Kumari (BJP) and Govind Singh Dotasra (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Rajasthan.

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (BRS), Etela Rajender (BJP), Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress), Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP), KT Rama Rao (BRS), Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress), Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Sabitha Indra Reddy (BRS), Arvind Dharmapuri (BJP) and Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Telangana.

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress), former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh (BJP), Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress), Charan Das Mahant (Congress), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress), Amit Jogi (JCC), Arun Sao (BJP), Deepak Kumar Baij (Congress), Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) and Vijay Baghel (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram: Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF), Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia (MNF), Lalduhoma (ZPM), Lalsawta (Congress) and Vanlalhmuaka (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Mizoram.

Key constituencies in five states:

Madhya Pradesh: Budhni, Chhindwara, Bhojpur, Indore-1, Dimani, Morena, Sumawali, Lahar, Gwalior, Dabra, Datia, Guna, Surkhi, Malhara, Sanwer, Churhat, Jabalpur West, Narsingpur, Bhopal Madhya and Rau are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan: Sardarpura, Jhalrapatan, Rajsamand, Kumbhalgarh, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Sirohi, Osian, Parbatsar, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Weir, Civil Lines, Jhotwara, Lachhmangarh, Taranagar, Bikaner West, Sadulpur, Nagaur and Khinwsar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

Telangana: Kamareddy, Gajwel, Huzurabad, Boath, Korutla, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Malkajgiri, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Kodangal, Huzurnagar, Chandrayangutta and Munugode are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Chhattisgarh: Patan, Rajnandgoan, Lormi, Sakti, Bharatpur-Sonhat, Dantewada, Ambikapur, Kunkuri, Antagarh, Kawardha, Durg Gramin, Durg City, Raipur City South, Janjgir-Champa and Pathalgaon are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram: Hachhek, Thorang, Aizawl East 1, Mamit, Serchhip, Dampa and Tuichang are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Mizoram.

Polling percentage in 2023:

Madhya Pradesh recorded 77.15 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2023. Chhattisgarh and Mizoram registered a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent and 80.66 per cent respectively. Rajasthan and Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent and 70.60 per cent respectively.

What happened in the 2018 elections in these five states?

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party and won 114 seats. The BJP managed to win just 109 seats after 15 years of power in the state. Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister but had to resign after 15 months due to the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyal MLAs. In the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Election, the BJP won 165 seats while the Congress managed to get 58 seats.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election, the Congress party won 100 seats. The BJP lost the election by winning 73 seats in the state. Ashok Gehlot became the Chief Minister for the third time. In the 2013 Rajasthan Election, the BJP won 163 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 21 seats.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election, the BRS party won 88 seats. The Congress won only 19 seats. K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister for the second time. In the 2014 Telangana Election, the BRS (the the TRS) won 63 seats while the Congress managed to win only 21 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP alliance won 20 seats together.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the Congress party won a massive majority with 68 seats and Bhupesh Baghel became the Chief Minister. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats in the state. In the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the BJP won 49 seats and Dr Raman Singh became the CM for the third time in a row. The Congress won 39 seats.

In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, the MNF won 27 seats and Zoramthanga became the Chief Minister for the third time. In the 2013 Mizoram Assembly Election, the Congress won 34 seats in the state and Lal Thanhawla became the CM. The MNF won only 5 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in five states?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats and the majority mark is 116. The majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly, which has 200 seats, is 101. The majority mark in Telangana is 60 with 119 Assembly seats, 46 in Chhattisgarh with 90 Assembly seats and 21 in Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP), former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Congress), Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP), Ajay Arjun Singh (Congress), Narottam Mishra (BJP), Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Jaivardhan Singh (Congress), Govind Singh Rajput (BJP), Jitu Patwari (Congress) and Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

