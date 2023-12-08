Hours before Ethics Panel report on her, Mahua Moitra says, 'They have started 'vastraharan' and now..'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Unfazed Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Friday quoted the epic 'Mahabharata' before entering Parliament which is expected to witness the ethics panel report on her. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation, according to rules.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge...Jab naash manuj par chhata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai. They have started 'vastraharan' and now you will watch 'Mahabharat ka rann'." Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

According to the agenda papers circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar will lay on the table of the House the panel's first report. The committee, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence".

