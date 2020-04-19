Image Source : PTI Hospital staff, others quarantined after Ranchi man dies due to COVID-19

More than 100 people, including staff of a private hospital in Ranchi, have been quarantined after a retired government official died due to coronavirus infection in a Gurugram hospital, a senior official said on Sunday.

A retired District Development Commissioner (DDC) living in an apartment in Bariatu locality in the Jharkhand capital had suffered brain haemorrhage on March 31 and was admitted in the private hospital in the locality. He was airlifted to the Gurugram hospital on April 16, where he died on Saturday.

"The hospital staff and other residents of his apartment have been quarantined. The samples have been taken for testing though the hospital has not been sealed," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rai Mahipat Rey told IANS.

Meanwhile, the number of people tested coronavirus positive in Jharkhand reached 35, including 18 from Hindpiri locality of Ranchi.

A woman who delivered a baby at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi has also tested positive. She is a resident of Hindpiri locality. According to officials, the three-day-old baby will also be tested.

