Hindon civil airport to resume operations on Monday

An aircraft will take off from the Hindon airport for Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Monday, marking the resumption of domestic flight services after nearly two-month hiatus following the coronavirus lockdown, officials said on Sunday.

The Ghaziabad district administration has drafted standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume the flight services. The first flight after the lockdown will take off at 4.45 pm on Monday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

He said the municipal commissioner, regional transport officer and chief medical officer have been instructed to make public transport arrangements to ensure proper connectivity to the airport so that passengers may not face any problem.

Health checkup and screening of the passengers, proper disposal of biohazardous material will also be ensured, he said.

Project director of district rural development agency, P N Dixit, has been designated the nodal officer for compliance of SOP for resumption of the flight services, DM Pandey added.

