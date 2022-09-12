Don't celebrate Hindi Diwas on taxpayer's money, disrespectful to Kannadigas: Kumaraswamy to Karnataka CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka: Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has asked CM Basavaraj Bommai to not celebrate Hindi Diwas on taxpayers' money as it will be disrespectful to Kannadigas.

Kumaraswamy wrote to CM Basavaraj Bommai requesting to not celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 on taxpayer's money as it's disrespectful to Kannadigas.

Last year also, Kumaraswamy asserted that he would strongly oppose the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking communities in the country.

He said all languages and dialects spoken in India have their own history, culture, and this cannot be sacrificed in a quest to push some people's effort to implement Hindi as the national language.

"People who think that Hindi can be imposed as a national language through means such as organizing Hindi Diwas or as introducing as a part of school syllabus will be opposed stiffly," he declared.

ALSO READ | Owaisi draws similarities between Gyanvapi, Babri masjid: 'Purpose of Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail'

ALSO READ | Congress' baap-dada too tried to stop us: RSS on 'khaki shorts on fire' tweet

Latest India News